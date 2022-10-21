SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Boo! Halloween is creeping closer, and it is time for everyone to lean into the spooky holiday vibes. Here are a few kid-friendly Halloween events happening in Utah in the next few weeks that children can safely enjoy without their parents having to worry about recurring nightmares for days to come:

BOOtanical Fall Festival: The Mystery of Red Butte Garden

Red Butte Garden, one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West, is hosting its annual Halloween event, BOOtanical Fall Festival, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30 with the primary attraction being a “crime scene investigation” of the missing Golden Pollinators. BOOtanical Days, which run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., feature not only the search for the missing pollinators but also pumpkin patches, “haunted” jungles, mazes, costume contests and more.

BOOtanical Nights will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and include all the daytime activities plus live music, storytelling, puppet performances, coffee trucks and seasonal light displays.

Daytime admission is free for garden members. For the general public, tickets are priced at $14 for adults, $7 for children and $12 for seniors. Garden members will need to pay $12 for nighttime hours while the public will need to pay $15.

Halloween Cruise at Clas Ropes Course

CLAS Ropes Course, a recreation center in Provo, is running a Halloween Cruise through Oct. 31. The center promises an interactive pirate experience with the chance of seeing over 100 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns as the boat cruises along the Provo River. One riverboat can fit up to 35 individuals, and a round trip lasts about 25 minutes. The cruise operates from 6:30 p.m. to around 9:30 p.m. every day.

Tickets for children two-years-old and under are priced at $1 from Monday through Thursday and $2 from Friday through Sunday. Adults have to pay $10 from Monday through Thursday and $9 for the following days.

Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Tale

SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, Utah, is putting together a spooky musical tale that takes inspiration from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving. The gothic story goes like this: three children from the present time are whisked away to a town called Sleepy Hollow in 18th-century New Amsterdam. Now, they must find a way to go home on their own, but not before encountering strange ghosts like the Headless Horseman!

The musical will run from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. Public shows start at 7 p.m. General admission is $8, and tickets for children between three to 11-years-old are priced at $6.

Festival Transylvania at Millcreek Gardens

Guaranteed to have no jump scares or gore, Festival Transylvania at Millcreek Gardens will instead provide guests with a walkthrough of various scenes in the spooky story of Transylvania, which the website teases may include a hysterical fortune-teller and a botched experiment.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on most days until Oct. 29. Children under two years of age will not require a ticket for admission. General admission is $7.

Pumpkin Train at Heber Valley Railroad

All abroad the pumpkin train! Heber Valley Railroad is hosting its annual pumpkin train ride on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 with departures timed at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Guests will be served pumpkin cookies throughout the ride, which will last about 40 minutes.

General admission includes children three-years-old and up and costs $15. Parents will need to purchase a ticket for children three years under for $5.