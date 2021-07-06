HELP WANTED: Utah to host virtual job fair this week

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Need a job?

Well, you’re in luck because the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a state-wide virtual job fair.

The free event will feature over 100 Utah employers hiring for thousands of positions across the Beehive State, a news release said.

The job fair will feature various fields, including health care, arms/aerospace, retail, customer service, manufacturing, transportation, construction, government, and other industries.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan of various booths for each employer. After clicking on a booth, job seekers can see the company profile, job openings, and can start a live chat with a hiring representative.

The statewide job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign into ‘My Job Search.’

On the day of the event, jobs seekers can find and attend the virtual job fair by selecting it on their calendar, a news release explains

“As our economy continues to show its resiliency, jobs in health care will be heavily featured at this month’s job fair,” said Liz Carver, workforce development program and training director. “Employers are offering a wide range of options to best accommodate job seekers, including both remote and in-person jobs.