SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Although wintry weather is far from Utahns’ minds at the moment, one Utah city is planning ahead for snowy season.

A name is incredibly important and the city of Sandy wants locals to help them name its new fleet of snowplows.

“Every good vehicle deserves a name, and that certainly applies to our fleet of snowplow trucks,” city officials say. “Since they serve the community, we thought, ‘Why not have the community name them?’”

Voters do not have to be Sandy residents to participate. Anyone can chime in through an online survey to help name the lucky snowplows.

Participants can choose from names included in the online survey or even suggest a creative name of their own — puns encouraged!

(Courtesy of Sandy City)

Options included in the survey so far:

Gunther

Snow Beast

Blizzard Buster

Snow King

Plow Master

Extra Salty

The Colonel

Snow Big Deal

Hold the Ice

To help name the next fleet of Utah snowplows working hard to clear your neighborhood this winter, click here.

Last winter, Salt Lake City held a fun naming contest for their snowplow fleet, as well.