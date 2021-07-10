HELP FIND HIM: Police search for missing child in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are seeking help in searching for a child missing out of the Salt Lake Valley, Friday.

According to the Unified Police Department, on July 9, 11-year-old Oscar Glavez went missing.

Officers state Glavez was last seen around 5:00 p.m. at the Brighton Place Apartments in Midvale. The child is described as a 4’5″, 105 pound boy. He was last known to be wearing camo cargo pants and a Mexico soccer Jersey.

If you or anyone have information regarding this case, call 801-743-7000.

