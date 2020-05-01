Help design Salt Lake City’s new flag

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – When 2020 ends Salt Lake City will have a new flag and the city wants people of all ages to help design the new symbol.

According to a press release sent out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office the current flag has “left people wanting.” Now the city is calling for all “would-be vexillographers” (flag designers) to submit two entries by June 30th.

“A well-done flag can capture the heart and soul of a community and foster a real sense of pride. I’m excited for Salt Lake City to have a flag that better represents this beautiful, unique place and our people..with everything happening in the world, a creative, community pursuit like this is a welcome change.” –Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

All submissions will be reviewed and finalists will be chosen by the Salt Lake City Flag Design Committee. Each design will be considered for its incorporation of flag design standards and representation of Salt Lake City.

The people who serve on the committee include: Ted Kaye, North American Vexillological Association, Author of Good Flag, Bad Flag, City Council Chair Chris Wharton, Felicia Baca, Director, Salt Lake City Arts Commission, Former Gov. Mike Leavitt and others.

Here’s the official way the results will be shown: Finalists will be rated by the public in an online rating window before the Mayor and City Council make a final decision. The winning entry will be awarded a $3,000 prize and get to see their creation waving from flagpoles for years to come.

“A great city deserves a great flag, and I look forward to counting Salt Lake City among the best.” –Ted Kay Committee Member and author of Good Flag, Bad Flag

The mayor’s office emphasized local school kids, design professionals, first-time flag designers, and anyone who “loves Salt Lake City” is invited to submit entries. Anyone who submitted designs in 2017 is encouraged to reapply.

All of the official rules, design criteria, contest entry information and more can be found at www.slc.gov/flag

