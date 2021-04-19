Hello muddy season, are you prepared?

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) – Weather is changing, and with change comes reminders for safety.

On April 19, the Brian Head Volunteer Firefighters Association is warning citizens of the dangers that come along mud and muck season.

“It’s Muddy Monday,” writes the team. “Winter is coming to an end, Brian Head Resort has closed and the snow is starting to melt. Like it or not, spring is here, yes Punxsutawney Phil we were warned, which means Mud and lots of it.”

Here are tips for surviving Mud & Muck season

Gear up According to the fire department, it is essential to have the right gear.

“Gear up for Mud Season Resist the temptation to put everything away. We often rationalize that there should be no need for this extra gear by April or May,” they remind.

Instead of tucking all your winter gear out of sight, put it in a transition spot where it can still be easily accessed.

“Additionally, you will be better prepared for any and all weather even in a moment’s notice,” they add.

Watch the forecast

When it comes to recreating, the resort is asking everyone to check out the local forecast before heading over. It is always best to plan according to forecast instead of planning a fun trip only to have it ruined by a late-season snowstorm or rainy weather.

“Build your fun around the forecast,” Brian Head firefighters chimes. “Spring can be unpredictable, sun, snow, rain, and hail can all be in the forecast, in the same day.”

Another small tip that the team adds is that it is always best to have your spring plans be flexible and to take advantage of whatever the weather brings.

Change up your trail Being covered in mud is no fun.

According to the Brian Head Volunteer Firefighters Association, if you are planning on running a trail, it is best to switch things up especially if the surrounding areas are muddy.

“Trail Change Up If hiking up to your knees in mud or coming home after a bike ride looking like you should go through the car wash isn’t your idea of fun, then change up your usual route,” they share.

If you plan on spending your time outdoors, whether that’s on a hike or stroll, try to leave the muddy trails behind and stick to asphalt and sidewalk paths.

Springtime Service Dedicate time to your community and help it grow.

With spring finally here, many are out to play. But what happens when many are out and about? Trash and litter tend to scatter.

According to the fire team, muddy and muck season is the best time to lend a helping hand.

“Adopt a trail or join a community clean-up day. Take it upon yourself to pick up trash on your local walking trail,” they share.

Think twice Consideration for the environment Mudding in your 4×4 can be fun, but stay on trails and off meadows.

According to the Brian Head Volunteer Firefighters Association, tearing up high-country meadows with four-wheel drive off-road vehicles destroys wildlife habitat and ecosystems, so it is better to not. So make sure to think twice before recreating.

Fire safety Last but not least, stay firewise.

The team shares that the springtime is often coined as unpredictable. So make sure when out and about be fire conscious and be safe.

“Due to current and expected conditions, and in consultation with the Iron County Commission, it has been decided to close outdoor burning in Iron County immediately,” they conclude.