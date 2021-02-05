Hellgate residents at Alta under interlodge, what is an interlodge?

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – According to officials with Alta Central, residents at Hellgate are under a current interlodge, and are estimated to reopen at 3:00 p.m. Friday.

What is an interlodge? Interlodge means everyone must stay inside a building with no outdoor travel until unsafe snow conditions can be mitigated.

Tractions Laws are now in place up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

“Alta Ski Area is closing at 3:00PM. There is a TENTATIVE road closure at 4PM for a mid-canyon shoot. The road is already moving very slow due to slick conditions. Plan your afternoon travels NOW,” Alta Central tweeted just after 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to tweet sent by the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, “Snow showers are picking up in the #CottonwoodCanyons. Roads are holding wet in lower canyons, with slush and snow mid to upper canyons. Drive with caution, the #TractionLaw is in effect.

Interlodge protects people from the avalanche control that is taking place outside. Alta Ski Area works alongside the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, to intentionally trigger avalanches to make the road and ski area safer for travel.

Due to safety concerns, skiers and staff cannot be in their cars during an interlodge. In years past Alta resort visitors would wait out the interlodge in Goldminers Lodge. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Goldminers will be closed this year, giving visitors no place to wait for the interlodge to end.

Interlodging is usually done in the early morning. Alta officials said on interlodge days many skiers would try to make it up the canyon before the interlodge, wait it out inside a lodge then get an early start to the ski day.

Shawn Lambert, District Engineer with UDOT said, this year they plan to interlodge around 1 a.m. Lambert said this decision was made to avoid skiers trying to make it up the canyon before roads close because there will be no place for them to safely wait out the mitigating. Research has shown that making changes helps to ensure health and physical safety for all.

“That was something that definitely concerned our avalanche crews,” Lambert said. Extra communication will be made this year warning travelers and skiers of interlodging. Messages will be shared on road signs with information shared on websites and social media to warn those headed up the canyon.

Lambert said Alta and UDOT “try to avoid interlodge situations” each year and this year they will do the same.

Officials with Alta said they are making extra efforts to ensure all skiers are safe and socially distanced from COVID-19 while skiing.

“We have a lot of experience with winter Interlodge restrictions at Alta Lodge. We also have a fair amount of practice with 2020 Health and Safety initiatives and guidelines from being open this summer season,” said Rosie O’Grady Vice President Director with Alta Lodge. “There may be additional restrictions this winter to address social distancing during Interlodge, but have every confidence that we can maintain safety on all levels this winter season for all our guests and staff.”

