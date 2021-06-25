Helicopter takes 4 to hospital after crash at Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Four people were flown to a hospital after a crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash is located near Mountain View Corridor and 3500 South.

Crews are currently on scene and traffic is being affected. Dispatchers tell ABC4 four individuals were flown to the hospital for medical attention.

Officials say all lanes are currently blocked, and it is advised that all travelers use an alternative route. Clearance is expected to be around 2:45 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what the current conditions are for those involved in the crash.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.