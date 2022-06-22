HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The Heber City Police Department (HCPD) is excited to host the Heber City Police Kid’s Academy on June 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is a free event being offered to all children between the ages of 9 and 15. The Academy will teach kids what it’s like to be a police officer through first-hand experience with police radios, traffic stops, sim guns, evidence gathering, physical fitness activities, and more.

A parent or guardian must register their child for this event by June 27 in-person Monday through Thursday at the HCPD located at 301 South Main Street any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.