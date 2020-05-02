Heber Light & Power warns customers of scammers

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Heber city’s Light and Power has become aware of Utility scammers targeting customers. According HL&P’s twitter page, customers are reporting that they’re receiving calls requesting immediate payment of their electric bill in order to prevent their power being shut-off. Supposedly, the same is happening to Rocky Mountain power customers as well.

Courtesy: Twitter.com/Heber Light and Power

Heber Light and Power says they never requests payments over the phone, and for anyone who continues to receive these calls to alert local police or call HL&P at 435-654-2913.