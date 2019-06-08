Heber Half Marathon for Autism returns June 29

Kids On The Move and Runtastic Events are holding the second annual Heber Half Run For Autism! Support children with autism in the Half Marathon, 5K or All Abilities run.

The run takes place on a downhill slope through the gorgeous Heber Valley. Finish line festivities include bounce houses, food trucks, and the legendary Heber Half blue foam party.

Scott Bean and Shauna Young from Kids On The Move joined ABC4 News at 4 and shared why this event is so important to the Autism community.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019.

For more information, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: