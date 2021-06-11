Heber experiences power outage due to construction work

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – According to city officials, residents near Valley Hills in Heber may be experiencing a power outage due to construction work, Friday.

On June 11, Heber Light and Power states that there is a power outage in Valley Hills due to an excavator digging up a power line on Coyote Lane.

#PowerOutage in Valley Hills is due to an excavator digging up a power line on Coyote Ln. Crews are on-site and will make repairs as soon and safely as possible. — Heber Light & Power (@heberutahpower) June 11, 2021

It is unknown at this time how many are affected by this outage.

According to officials, crews are currently on scene and are attempting to make repairs.

It is unknown at this time when the power will be restored.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.