Heber City Police Department will forgive parking citations in exchange for food donations

HEBER CITY. Utah (ABC4) – Have you recently received a parking citation that you can’t stop worrying about?

Well, turns out all you need to get out of that citation is a little generosity.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Heber City Police Department said that from Feb. 10 to Feb. 22, the department will forgive issued parking citations in exchange for a donation of 5 non-perishable, non-expired items.

All you have to do is bring the 5 items to either the Heber City Building, Heber City Public Works Building, or Heber City Police building along with your citation during business hours.

After Feb. 22, the Heber City Police Department will donate all of the items to local food banks to help supports families in need, according to the Facebook post.