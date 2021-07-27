Heber City Police chief placed on leave pending investigation

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Heber City’s police chief has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

The investigation comes following an internal complaint against Chief David Booth.

“Heber City is conducting a review of an internal complaint pertaining to Heber’s police chief. As a standard procedure, the Chief was placed on paid leave while the review is being conducted,” Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter said in a statement to ABC4.

“While it is premature to share information about the internal allegation right now, we will share additional information, to the extent possible, if the allegations are substantiated. Our intent and process has been to take the complaint seriously and conduct a thorough arm’s length review while maintaining confidentiality and the assumption of innocence until proven guilty. I have never had any reason to question our Chief’s competency and excellent performance in his job. The review will be concluded as quickly as possible and we will follow all laws and procedures regarding a complaint like this to find that delicate balance between transparency and privacy,” the Mayor added in the statement.

The statement did not go into specifics on what the complaint against Booth was about.

Booth was born and raised in Utah County, and started his law enforcement career as a cadet with Orem Police Department in 1989.

According to Heber City’s website, Booth has decades of law enforcement experience and previously served as Chief Deputy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office among several other roles.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.