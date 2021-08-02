Heber City Police chief cleared after internal investigation

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The chief of the Heber City Police Department has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

Last week, the city of Heber announced that an internal review was being conducted against Chief David Booth after a complaint against him.

On Monday, the city said Booth had been cleared of following the investigation, saying, “the internal complaint was not substantiated and found to be baseless and without merit.”

City officials say the investigation was conducted by the Utah Department of Public Safety and Wasatch County Sherriff Office.

The city did not go into detail about the nature of the complaint against Booth.

Booth was born and raised in Utah County and started his law enforcement career as a cadet with Orem Police Department in 1989.

Booth has decades of law enforcement experience and previously served as Chief Deputy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office among several other roles.