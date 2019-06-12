Heber City man with felony warrant for rape is captured in Utah after eluding police in Idaho

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Heber City man, with an outstanding felony warrant for rape, is finally behind bars after eluding officers in one state just to be arrested in Utah during a chase two days later.

According to a press release issued by the Idaho State Police, officers located a truck reported stolen out of Minnesota on Interestate 15 in Jefferson County, Idaho on Sunday.



Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver slowed down, drove off the road and through the adjacent fields where troopers lost sight of him.



Idaho State Police, along with Jefferson County and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Offices continued to search for the vehicle but were unable to locate the suspect or the car he was driving.



The next day, Idaho State Police was notified by Jefferson County about a man who reported he had found the stolen vehicle, but his red and white Honda motorcycle was gone.



According to arresting documents, on Tuesday, Logan City police attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle that had no visible vehicle registration. The driver attempted to lose officers by recklessly driving and committing several traffic violations. The driver ended up crashing his bike in the middle of a field.



The driver, identified as Timothy R. Mitchell, 43, of Heber City, was taken into custody without further incident. The motorcycle was the one reported stolen out of Idaho.



Mitchell was also in possession of a .22 caliber rifle, according to documents.



Mitchell was booked into the Cache County Jail and is facing charges possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, failure to respond to officers, and reckless driving.



Additionally, Mitchell will face several felony charges in Idaho. Mitchell currently has an outstanding felony warrant out of Minnesota for violating parole on a previous charge of strong-armed rape.

