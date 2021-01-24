Heavy snowfall leaves young man and pup stranded in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As snow fell heavy across Northern Utah, crews rush to rescue a young man and his dog, stranded on a Davis County mountain, Sunday morning.

On January 24, the Davis County Search and Rescue team was dispatched to the Bountiful ‘B’ on reports of a stranded vehicle containing a young man and his puppy around 4:30 a.m.

“We are up at the Bountiful B…We had a young man early this morning, who decided to drive up as far as he could go in his truck,” a Davis County SAR crew member shares. “Typically what that means is you go as far as you can go until you get stuck and that’s what he did.”

According to officials, once the young man discovered he no longer could drive, a call was immediately issued to 911.

As SAR crews were alerted, a contingency plan was set up.

“Our contingency plan is snowmobiles today,” the team informs. “Worst case scenario we also have crews who can hike up there.”

Twenty-minutes into the rescue, crew members quickly located the young man.

According to Davis County Search and Rescue, the man was returned to the base of the mountain in safe condition.