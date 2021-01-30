Heavy snowfall causes car to slide, plunges into Park City creek Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As snow continues to pile, officers warn drivers to be cautious, Saturday.

On January 30, Park City Firefighters rushed to the scene of a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Deer Valley and Aerie drive.

According to officials, the vehicle slide off an elevated roadway and then plunged into a creek. It is believed the car contained one passenger.

“Passerbys who witnessed the slide off and plunge were able to pull the single occupant out of the vehicle to safety prior to our arrival,” informs the Park City Fire District.

Deputies share the passenger only endured minor injuries.

It is also confirmed that no hazardous materials leaked into the creek following the plunge.

“Please be careful and slow down on snowy roads,” reminds the department.