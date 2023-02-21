SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The forecasted major snowstorms this week will likely bring good news for our state’s ongoing drought concerns.

Even as Utah’s snowpack is currently above the April peak, further amounts will be necessary to keep totals above average. These next few days of heavy snow will be just what Utah needs to help meet its conservation goals.

According to the latest report by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the only years that have had more snow at the beginning of February, since the SNOTEL network was installed, were 1984 and 1997.

This January was huge for the state as precipitation was well above normal at 196%, which makes it one of the best winters in the last two decades.

Despite the influx of snow, experts with the Utah Division of Water Resources have reminded residents that much more is necessary to bring our state out of its drought status.

“This is our opportunity year,” remarks Candice Hasenyager, Director of the Division of Water Resources. “In order to take full advantage of our plentiful snowpack, we must continue to use our water wisely. One good snow year won’t pull the state out of drought. And by using less water, we will become more drought resilient.”

These incoming storms are also expected to fill state reservoirs but will need an effective melt to begin filling. For our larger bodies of water, multiple years of above-average snowpack is needed.

To aid in drought conservation efforts, Utah residents can find water-saving tips at SlowTheFlow.org.