PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The roof of a State Liquor store collapsed in Park City on Wednesday night, according to Park City Fire District.

Park City Fire said they responded to a water flow alarm on Sidewinder Drive around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. When they arrived, crews reportedly discovered the roof of the liquor store had collapsed, saying heavy snow load on the roof could have been a contributing factor.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time of the collapse. Park City Police also responded to the scene.

The State Liquor store has a flat roof which is more prone to structural damage due to heavy snow, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Even with more sloped roofs, a heavy snowpack, rain, sliding snow, and blocked drainage systems could cause structural damage and put roofs at risk of collapsing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FEMA said some common warning signs of an overstressed roof include:

Sagging ceiling tiles or boards.

Popping, cracking, and creaking noises.

Sagging roof members

Doors and/or windows that can no longer be opened or closed

Cracked or split wood

Cracks in the walls or masonry

Roof leaks

Excessive water pooling at nondrainage locations (specifically on low-slope roofs)

If you start to notice any of the warning signs, FEMA says it may be time to contact a professional for an evaluation.

To avoid a collapse such as the one at the Park City State Liquor store, FEMA recommends occasionally making sure to move snow from the roof but not to remove all the snow.

“Removing snow completely from a roof surface can result in serious damage to the roof covering and possibly lead to leaks and additional damage,” says FEMA. “At least a couple of inches of snow should be left on the roof.”

After you safely remove the snow from your roof, a quick inspection of the roof should be done to search for any signs of structural damage, especially after large snow events such as the ones Utah saw throughout December.