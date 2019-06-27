Salt Lake City home searched in connection with Mackenzie Lueck disappearance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police served a search warrant in connection with a missing University of Utah student Wednesday.

Investigators converged on a house near 550 North 1000 West in the Rose Park neighborhood.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, was reported missing on June 17. Police said she texted her parents she had landed safely, took a Lyft from the Salt Lake City airport and hasn’t been heard from since.

Investigators tracked Lueck’s movements to North Salt Lake. Police confirmed her Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park around 3 a.m.

At least a dozen officers could be seen walking around the home that was cordoned off by police tape. An SLCPD mobile command unit was also parked outside the home. Neighbors reported the police had been there for much of the day.

SLCPD Assist. Chief Tim Doubt said they are treating the investigation with “high-degree of care and caution” because it still an open case.

“We will continue to follow leads until this is resolved,” said Doubt.

Doubt reminded the public that the tip line regarding Mackenize’s disappearance is still up and running. If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call 801-799-4420.