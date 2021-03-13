Heated argument breaks out in Ogden warehouse, 2 stabbed, man in custody

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Following a heated argument, a man allegedly stabs both of his coworkers and runs away, police say.

On March 12, Ogden officers say they were dispatched to an area for reports of an assault/weapons disturbance around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a woman was discovered with a wound slash to her hand; “I observed one of the victims sitting on a table with two other women helping hold a paper towel on her hand. I could clearly see that the victim was bleeding heavily from her hand and there was blood on the floor where she was sitting,” a probable cause statement reads.

After this discovery, officials say they then began their investigation by speaking with ‘multiple’ witnesses.

According to arresting documents, the suspect, 23-year-old Kay Karnes first got into an argument with his male coworker. Police say their argument became more heated as they exchanged verbally with each other.

“At one point, Kay went and grabbed a steak-style kitchen knife with a black handle and serrated teeth. Kay then came back to the middle of the warehouse, where he began the quarrel with the victim again,” Ogden Police officers share.

Officials say as Karnes followed his coworker to the middle of the warehouse he tackled them to the ground and attempted to stab him multiple times with the knife.

According to arresting documents, as Karnes was attempting to ‘stab the victim in the neck three different times’, his other coworker got involved and intervened. Officers say “she stated that she clearly feared for victim 1’s life and thought Kay was going to kill him.”

The Ogden Police Department then states the female coworker grabbed at Karnes’ hand that was wielding the knife in an attempt to stop him from stabbing the first coworker. “After grabbing ahold of Kay’s hand, Kay pulled his hand back forcibly, cutting victim 2’s left middle, ring, and pinky finger.”

Officers then determined that Karnes “at this point hid the knife among other belongings in the warehouse as he proceeded to flee the scene with another involved party.”

According to Ogden PD, the female coworker was then seen by medical staff on scene and advised to proceed to the emergency room immediately. “It was found at the hospital that victim 2 had deep lacerations to her fingers that cut ligaments in her hand and required 17 stitches,” Officers share. “The doctor in the ER stated that victim 2 would need to be seen by a hand specialist and could potentially lose the full function in her left hand permanently.”

After assisting both victims involved, Ogden officers say they began to search for the missing suspect.

“I began attempting to locate Kay at any address that he possibly could have been associated with. Kay was eventually located in Clearfield by Clearfield Police after I had requested their assistance in checking an address,” an Ogden Police Officer shares. “After arriving in Clearfield, it was apparent that Kay did not speak English but his cousin stayed on scene to translate.”

According to arresting documents, through translation, Karnes’ rights were read to him per Miranda which he verbally waived.

“During the interview Kay stated that he intentionally grabbed the knife but stated that he had grabbed it only to scare victim 1 because of the fight that was breaking out,” officers say. “Kay denied attempting to stab victim 1 but did confirm that he pulled his hand back when victim 2 grabbed him.”

Ogden officials say Karnes’ account of the incident was “different than the multiple witnesses to the incident that all stated he attempted to stab victim 1 multiple times.”

Per probable cause statement, Kay Karnes was then “arrested and booked into Weber County Jail.”

Karnes has been charged for the following according to arresting documents: attempted murder and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.