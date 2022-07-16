SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! After an active week, the weekend brings slightly drier conditions for Saturday, but the chance of storms does not go away.

Moisture will take a slight dip on Saturday and Sunday so storms won’t be as plentiful, but the heat will be. Dangerous heat returns next week, with another stretch of triple digits in the north and south. An Excessive Heat Watch has been posted for Sunday at noon through Sunday at 8pm for NW Utah, including the Wasatch Front. This watch will likely evolve into a warning and means triple digit heat means a return and that could lead to an increase in heat related illnesses.

NEW: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for NW #Utah & includes the Wasatch Front

This kicks in for the latter half of your weekend as dangerous heat returns.

Plan accordingly, esp. with outdoor activities @thomasgeboywx @natelarsenwx @thebobbedore #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/EMXsAnU47I — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 15, 2022

By the end of the weekend into early next week, an additional surge of moisture looks possible. Through most of next week it looks like we’ll see occasional surges of moisture from the south so there will likely be isolated showers in spots across the state while the heat sticks around.

Bottom line? Chance of a storm lingers, as heat builds back through the weekend, with dangerous heat returning with heat alerts on Sunday.

