Hearth and Hill: Economic impact on small businesses

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Now that dining in is no longer allowed at Utah bars and restaurants, a local Park City restaurant owner shared the struggles small businesses are facing during this time of change.

Brooks Kirchheimer, a co-owner of Hearth and Hill in Park City, said the restaurant has had to shift its focus from dining in to takeout and delivery options for customers.

Through this time of economic uncertainty, Kirchheimer said the changes have spread beyond just business practices and are also having an effect on the schedules for the restaurant’s staff members.

As a result of the new restrictions, Kirchheimer said the restaurant needed to make adjustments to effectively provide customers with curbside and takeout options. He also said he is trying to keep a positive attitude and appreciates the support he has received from the community.

Hearth and Hill is offering curbside pick-up from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

To find out more information about Hearth and Hill’s menu and takeout options, visit their website at Hearth-Hill.com.