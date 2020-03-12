Heart of Africa film to hit theaters

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – A director and local actor from the award-winning film, Heart of Africa, joined ABC4 News to kickoff their latest production soon to hit theaters.

Actor Brandon Ray Olive told ABC4’s Nicea Degering the film focuses on the dimensions of race and the external and internal conflicts that occur as a result of the world’s dynamic relationships.

Olive also said this humanity-based film is larger than just a movie. He said the film is ultimately about the Congolese people and the chance for them to share their stories.

Film Director Tshoper Kabambi said the voices of the Congolese people often go unheard, and the film is a way for them to share their message with the world.

Heart of Africa recently received the “Audience Choice Award” at the LDS Film Festival.

The movie is set to hit theaters across Utah on March 13th.

To find out more information about the film, visit the website HeartofAfricaFilm.com.