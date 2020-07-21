Hearing set for man charged with kidnapping, murder of University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The man charged with the kidnapping and murder a Utah college student appeared in court Monday.

Ayoola Ajayi faces murder, kidnapping, desecration of a human body, and obstruction of justice charges after the body of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was found in Logan Canyon in July 2019.

Monday’s hearing was used to schedule upcoming hearing dates. He is set to return for a three-day preliminary hearing on Oct. 28.

If Ajayi is convicted of the charges, he may face the death penalty.