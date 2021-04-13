Hearing booms? Activity at Tooele Army Depot likely to blame

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Hearing explosions and feeling some shaking near Tooele? No, it’s probably not an earthquake.

The Tooele Army Depot in the northeast corner of Tooele County is conducting open detonations on the south area through at least April 15.

Based on this week's schedule and weather, @USArmyTEAD will be conducting open detonations on the south area on the following days and times:

Mon.-Thur. between 11:30-3:30

Friday- TBD



Weather could play a role Wed. & Thur. If there are any changes, we will let you know. — Tooele Army Depot (@USArmyTEAD) April 12, 2021

Explosions may be heard from 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during these days.

Residents in Tooele, Salt Lake and Utah counties may hear these detonations.

Officials say these operations are allowed to run yearly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from April 1 through October 31, if the weather permits.

Open detonations reduce Tooele Army Depot’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munitions storage space at an accelerated rate, improving readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Earlier this month, Camp Williams cleared its impact areas of unexploded ordinance, causing intermittent explosions to be heard in Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Herriman, Draper, and South Jordan.