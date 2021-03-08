‘Hear the beep where you sleep’: Here are some smoke alarm safety tips

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While we might not think about them all the time, a smoke alarm is a potentially life saving tool in the event of a fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, “half of home fire deaths happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep.”

With that in mind, here are some tips to make sure your fire alarm is in working order when you need it most.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, you should:

-Test alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button

-Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or if they do not sound when tested

-Some poeple, especially children and older adults may need help to wake up. Make sure someone will wake them if the smoke alarm sounds

-When the smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside. Go to your outside meeting place.

-Call the fire department from a cellphone or a neighbor’s phone. Stay outside until the fire department says it’s safe to go back inside.

According to the National Association of State Fire Marshals, “The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.”

For more information on smoke alarm safety, visit www.usfa.fema.gov. or www.nfpa.org