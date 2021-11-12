HealthcareX to host virtual job fair for healthcare professionals

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 26: Jodie Prescott, a nurse, treats a patient in the trauma surgery ICU at Harborview Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic continued their work on the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Healthcarex will host a virtual job fair for healthcare professionals who lost their job because of COVID-19 to find new work in the industry.

The Salt Lake City Virtual Healthcare Career Fair is a free event that will take place Monday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 25 employers will be in attendance to speak with prospective employees, including HCA Healthcare, Tenet, DaVita, and more.

The fair will give those who attend an opportunity to have on-the-spot interviews with healthcare employers, educational institutions, and franchisors from a variety of companies, including Universal Health Services, UnitedHealth, Cigna, and others.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register and upload their resumes for employers to review at healthcare.co. Companies may begin screening applicants before the fair begins. Applicants may also be invited into specific chat rooms with employers to discuss job possibilities or schedule further interviews before, during, or after event hours.

For more information on the Salt Lake City virtual fair, click here.