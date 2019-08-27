Health officials: STDs are the most prevalent infectious diseases in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Hepatitis C are the top three most prevalent infectious diseases in Salt Lake County, according to data released by the health department.

For the first time since its release, the annual 2018 Infectious Diseases Morbidity Report broke out the diseases by age group. Health officials say they are concerned with the findings among teenagers.

“As with adults, sexually transmitted diseases are among the most prevalent infections in our youth 15-17 years old,” said Gary Edwards, SLCoHD executive director. “This is alarming, and an indicator that our current approach to sexually transmitted disease education is not working. Teens need accurate, realistic, and comprehensive STD education-whether that’s at home, at school, at church or in another venue appropriate for the discussion.”

The SLCoHD STD Clinic provides testing and treatment to those 14 and older-with or without parental permission. Whenever possible, the clinic accommodates walk-in patients Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. Appointments can also be made by calling 385-468-4242.

For a look at the 2018 report click here.

What others are reading: