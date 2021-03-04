Health officials say ‘please wait’ for vaccine eligibility to schedule appointment

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Health officials in Utah County are reminding residents that they can only fill COVID-19 appointments with eligible residents.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the Utah County Health Department announced they “are getting swamped with phone calls and messages from those not eligible for the vaccine trying to get an appointment.”

“Although they mean well, it takes away from our time and efforts to help the currently eligible population,” the post continues.

Currently, Utahns eligible to receive the vaccine include:

Healthcare workers

K-12 school teachers and staff

First responders like EMTs, police, and firefighters

Long-term care facility residents and staff

People 65-years-old and older

People 16-years-old and older with certain comorbidities

The Utah County Health Department says that if you aren’t eligible, “please wait for your eligibility category.”

To receive notifications from the Utah County Health Department about their efforts, text “UCHEALTH” to 888777 or monitor their website and social media.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Health Department sent confirmation emails and text message to those who were scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine at Salt Palace, but the confirmations had the incorrect vaccine type for the appointment.

It caused confusion for some Salt Lake County residents until Salt Lake County Health clarified the error.

ABC4 has answered numerous questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”

When can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 16 and 17-years-old, studies continue on the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on children ages 12 and older.

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No, the vaccines do not have a microchip in them. ABC4 spoke with a pair of experts who explain where the theory came from.

Can I take painkillers before or after receiving the vaccine?

It’s best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition, officials say. Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response. Health officials explain why.

