Health officials: Dozens of Utahn’s got sick from salmonella-tainted onions

UTAH (ABC4 News) – 61 Utahn’s so far have gotten sick after eating onions tainted with salmonella, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The onions are part of a recall after hundreds of individuals in the United States and Canada became ill. It is believed Thomson International, Inc., out of Bakersfield, California, is the onion supplier that could be the source of the contamination.

Utah had the second-highest number of people infected, next to Oregon.

The CDC tells consumers, restaurants and retailers to not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc. or products containing such onions.

If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out.

The FDA recommends anyone who received or suspects having received onions from Thomson International, Inc. to clean and sanitize any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, including cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

So far, 396 people have been infected and 59 people have been hospitalized.





States with Cases: AK (6), AZ (14), CA (49), CO (10), FL (3), ID (5), IL (10), IN (2), IA (15), KS (1), KY (1), ME (4), MD (1), MI (23), MN (10), MO (6), MT (33), NE (5), NV (5), NY (4), NC (3), ND (5), OH (7), OR (71), PA (2), SC (1), SD (11), TN (5), TX (1), UT (61), VA (4), WA (2), WI (5), WY (11)

To read the FDA’s full statement, click here.