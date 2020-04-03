Live Now
White House press briefing

Health Department trying to bring awareness to what 6-foot social distancing looks like

Local News

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department is trying to help Utahn’s undertand the 6-foot rule of social distancing.

In a post on the health departments twitter, they are using Utah humor as a way to help other understand exactly what 6-feet looks like.

22 bottles of fry sauce, 16 rolls of toilet paper, 6 jello molds or 1 1.4 the length of a downhill ski, however helps you visualize how far apart you should be while in public and around others.

Have a question about coronavirus? Ask them here

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss