Health Department trying to bring awareness to what 6-foot social distancing looks like

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department is trying to help Utahn’s undertand the 6-foot rule of social distancing.
In a post on the health departments twitter, they are using Utah humor as a way to help other understand exactly what 6-feet looks like.
22 bottles of fry sauce, 16 rolls of toilet paper, 6 jello molds or 1 1.4 the length of a downhill ski, however helps you visualize how far apart you should be while in public and around others.
