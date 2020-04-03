Health Department trying to bring awareness to what 6-foot social distancing looks like

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department is trying to help Utahn’s undertand the 6-foot rule of social distancing.

In a post on the health departments twitter, they are using Utah humor as a way to help other understand exactly what 6-feet looks like.

22 bottles of fry sauce, 16 rolls of toilet paper, 6 jello molds or 1 1.4 the length of a downhill ski, however helps you visualize how far apart you should be while in public and around others.

If this 6 foot thing isn't making sense to someone you know, maybe this will put it in terms they'll understand. #SocialDistancing #StayHomeBrett #EveryoneisBrett #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/MWPtBQvyLM — Salt Lake Health (@SaltLakeHealth) April 3, 2020

