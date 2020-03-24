Health Department confirms multiple COVID-19 cases in Eastern Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Summit County Health Department has confirmed multiple positive cases of the coronavirus in both the North and South Summit areas of the county.

“There is a misconception that COVID-19 is only in the greater Park City area and this simply isn’t the case,” Dr. Rich Bullough, Summit County Health Director, said. “For days, we have encouraged residents across the county to assume the same level of caution. Not only are all areas of the county at the same level of risk, but every resident should assume that they have already been exposed to COVID-19. Now is not the time to let down your guard.”

Summit County’s first positive case of COVID-19 was on March 11. The first case of community spread was announced on March 14 after a bartender, whose the source of infection is unknown, tested positive.

As of Monday, the number of cases in Summit County was at 73 and Dr. Bullough said he expects the case numbers to continue to grow in the near future.

“Due to insufficient tests available nation-wide, it is safe to assume that we have several times that number of cases in Summit County,” Bullough said. “We are in this for the long haul.”

Summit County Government and their Health Department enacted a series of emergency declarations and public health orders limiting food service, prohibiting gatherings of more than ten and other preventive measures.

“This pandemic will not cure itself overnight, or over the course of a month,” said Summit County Council Chair, Doug Clyde. “We ask the public to aid us in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 by complying with these Health Orders to their fullest extent. These efforts require diligence and patience from every group in every community in Summit County. One person who thinks the rules don’t apply to them can endanger our vulnerable population and drastically set back our efforts with their irresponsible actions.”

You can visit summitcountyhealth.org/coronavirus for Summit County-specific information on COVID-19.