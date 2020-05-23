Health care facilities dealing with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – This Memorial Day Weekend may be hard for some visiting their loved ones through a window at a health care facility, especially if they are in long-term care because COVID-19 continues to be a problem in Utah’s health care facilities.

“So people living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia make up about 34,000 people in the state of Utah here,” said Ronnie Daniel the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Utah.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services

He believes 48 percent of all nursing home residents have dementia of some sort.

“And 42 percent of all residents in any kind of residential care facility including assistant living have Alzheimer’s or some dementia,” Daniel adds.

The Utah Department of Health reports Friday 219 Healthcare residents tested positive for COVID-19, 40 resident died from it, and 198 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Family loses mother to COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Park health care facility

“Because of the close proximity that most of the people live in if there is someone who is infected, the likelihood that others would be infected increases significantly because they are living in such close proximity,” said Daniel.

This is a list of places the Utah Health Department says has COVID-19 cases. These facilities have more than five cases.

Woodland Park – Skilled Nursing

Medallion Manor – Intermed Care/Intel Disabled

The Ridge Foothill Sr. Living – Assisted Living

Heritage Park – Skilled Nursing

Canyon Creek Assisted Living – Assisted Living

These are the health care facilities with fewer than five cases.

Aspen Ridge West – Skilled Nursing

Aspen Ridge of Utah Valley – Skilled Nursing

Parkway Health Center in Payson – Mixed Facility

Midtown Manor – Skilled Nursing

Legacy House at Park Lane – Assisted Living

William E Christofferson Salt Lake Veterans Home – Nursing Home

Cascades at Riverwalk – Skilled Nursing

“We also encourage them to have proper reporting mechanisms. We know that needs to be improved throughout the state and country,” said Daniel.

One thing he says families can do this weekend is to take time to remind their loved ones to wear a mask. Daniel added, “By showing that you are wearing your mask, that will help.”