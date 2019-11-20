Heads up! Police conducting DUI checkpoint Nov. 22

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to promote safe driving through the holiday season, the Unified Police Department is setting up a DUI checkpoint.

The checkpoint is planned for eastbound 5415 South between 4320-4575 West.

Officers will hold the checkpoint on Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Police hope with this notice, “drivers will make safe, alternative plans to prevent impaired driving.”

