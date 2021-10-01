Heading to the SLC airport? Plan ahead for I-80 ramp closures this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Driving to the Salt Lake City International Airport this weekend? If so, make sure to plan ahead for scheduled ramp closures along I-80 this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced a weekend ramp closure affecting westbound I-80 to the Salt Lake Airport. The ramp will be closed on Friday, October 1, at 8 p.m. and will reopen by Monday, October 4, at 4 a.m.

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake City International Airport)

UDOT recommends planning alternate travel routes to access the airport using I-215 and Bangerter Highway. Airport access from the northbound I-215 ramp to westbound I-80 will remain open.

The ramp closure will allow crews to replace sections of concrete barriers, part of a project focused on upgrading several sections of I-80 in Salt Lake City.

