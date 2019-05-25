Heading to Moab for Memorial weekend? Here are some things to consider.

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Memorial Weekend is one of the most-traveled weekends as Utahns flock to every corner of the state to mark what has become the unofficial start of summer.

Moab, city on the southern edge of Grand County, is especially busy during this time of year as residents and tourists flock to nearby Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. Moab City Police Department shared some helpful information to consider ahead of a visit.

“We expect it to be very busy and with all the people in town, you should expect to encounter a few issues. We’ve increased staffing levels to improve response times and provide better service to the community,” said the department on Facebook.

Here are some additional items police would like you to consider:

POWERHOUSE LANE

We’ve partnered with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office on traffic control and parking enforcement on Powerhouse Lane all weekend. There will be additional signage and cones along the entire area designated as a no parking zone. Deputies and officers will be doing aggressive enforcement to include citations and vehicle impounds. Just. Don’t. Park. Illegally.

TRAFFIC

Officers will be targeting areas known for traffic issues, i.e. Main Street, Mill Creek, Kane Creek and 500 West. This is not an all-inclusive list, so don’t be surprised if we show up in your rear view mirror somewhere else. Please, drive safe folks. Obey traffic signals and speed limits – yes, this includes cyclists and OHV drivers.

ILLEGAL CAMPING

Camping is illegal within Moab City limits unless you’re in a designated campground. Sleeping in a vehicle, including an RV, is considered camping under the city ordinance. If you camp inside the city and you’re not in a campground, expect to awakened in the middle of the night and told to move. You may also receive a citation.

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK

If past Memorial Weekend traffic is any indication, visitors should expect periodic closures of Arches National Park. This will be managed by park staff and/or the Utah Highway Patrol.

If you see anything suspicious or to report traffic or parking issues, please call GCSO dispatch at 435-259-4321.