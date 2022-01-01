Head-on I-80 crash leaves two people critically injured

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on vehicle crash has left two people injured on Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along I-80 near mile marker 149 around 3:30 a.m.

UHP says the collision happened when a passenger car traveling the wrong way on a westbound lane crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

Authorities say both individuals in the passenger car have been critically injured. The semi-truck driver was not injured after the impact.

No further details have been provided at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

