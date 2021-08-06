Head-on collision kills one in Kane County, officials state

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are now describing the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on US-89 near milepost 88 on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a head-on collision between a Ford F-150 and a Toyota LandCruiser occurred shortly after 12 p.m., causing the Land Cruiser to fly over the southbound guard railing, landing on its tires on a downhill embankment.

The F-150, which crossed over the center line to strike the Land Cruiser, came to a rest, blocking two lanes of traffic.

As a result of injuries caused by the crash, the driver of the F-150 was killed. The passenger of the truck, as well as the driver and passenger in the Toyota, were taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details, including what caused the F-150 to cross into oncoming traffic, were not given at this time.