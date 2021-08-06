Head-on collision kills one in Kane County, officials state

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are now describing the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on US-89 near milepost 88 on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a head-on collision between a Ford F-150 and a Toyota LandCruiser occurred shortly after 12 p.m., causing the Land Cruiser to fly over the southbound guard railing, landing on its tires on a downhill embankment.

The F-150, which crossed over the center line to strike the Land Cruiser, came to a rest, blocking two lanes of traffic.

As a result of injuries caused by the crash, the driver of the F-150 was killed. The passenger of the truck, as well as the driver and passenger in the Toyota, were taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details, including what caused the F-150 to cross into oncoming traffic, were not given at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories