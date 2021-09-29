UPDATE: I-15 hazmat incident cleared in Salt Lake City

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 12:25 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The hazmat incident, as well as the other minor crashes, causing delays in both directions on I-15 in Salt Lake City have been cleared.

A gravel spill near 3300 South on I-15 southbound is now causing delays.

For previous coverage of the hazmat incident, scroll down.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hazmat incident, other crashes causing delays on I-15 in Salt Lake City

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 10:35 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A semi hit debris while traveling on I-15 in Salt Lake City, causing major delays Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol says the debris punctured the semi’s fuel tank, causing it to lose about 50 gallons of fuel.

Hazmat and health cleanup crews are now on the scene, which is on I-15 northbound at 700 South.

UHP reports there have been several crashes in the area as well, slowing traffic on I-15 even more. Minor injuries have been reported in the crashes.

As of 10:25 a.m., the two right lanes of northbound I-15 at 700 South are blocked and the 600 South exit is closed. A crash on the same side of I-15 near 500 South is blocking the right shoulder while another crash on I-15 southbound at 2400 South has closed the HOV lane.

These incidents are expected to be cleared around 11 a.m.