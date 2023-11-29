SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hawaiian Airlines began sales Tuesday for a new daily nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Honolulu.

Beginning on May 15, the carrier will welcome guests flying between Utah and Hawaii onboard its 189-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft, a press release said.

In the release, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said he knows this new route will excite travelers in both Utah and Hawaii, given the tourism and education ties the states have, as well as shared Pacific Island communities.

“We are eager to strengthen these relationships when we launch our service next summer,” Ingram said.

According to Bill Wyatt, executive director of Salt Lake City International Airport, Hawaii is not only a favorite destination for Utahns to vacation but a popular location for family members to visit.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Salt Lake City International,” Wyatt said in the release.

Utah has one of the highest concentrations of Pacific Islanders in the country, with nearly 60,000 living in the state, the press release states.

HA84 will reportedly depart the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 6:50 p.m. and arrive at SLC at 5:15 am the following day, while HA83 departs SLC at 7 a.m. with a 9:55 a.m. arrival at HNL — “allowing guests to maximize their first day at either destination,” the press release states.

Daniel Nāho’opi’i, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s interim president and CEO, said Hawaiian Airlines’ expanded service comes in response to demand from one of their top 20 U.S. markets. It “provides more opportunities for our kamaʻāina to travel and for friends and family members to return to Hawaiʻi,” he said.