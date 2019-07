UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service for one of its K9 struck and killed by a car.

Havoc, the 7-year-old K9, was hit by a car in Vineyard on July 16.

The Begian Malinois began working at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2013.







Photo courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

























