Have you visited Utah’s newest National Scenic Byway?

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The National Scenic Byway Foundation is officially announcing State Route 9, the road leading to Zion National Park, a National Scenic Byway.

On February 17, the National Scenic Byway Foundation in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration named SR-9 between La Verkin and the Zion National Park east entrance as one of 34 newly designated National Scenic Byways and All-American Byways across the United States.

According to the National Scenic Byway Foundation, under the National Scenic Byways Program, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation recognizes certain roads as National Scenic Byways or All-American Roads based on at least one of the six intrinsic qualities; archaeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational, and scenic qualities.

To be designated as a National Scenic Byway, a road must possess at least one of the six intrinsic qualities and be regionally significant.

FILE – This Sept. 16, 2015, file photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)



According to the foundation’s official website, the National Scenic Byways Program was first established by Congress in 1991 in an effort to preserve and protect the nation’s scenic byways while also promoting tourism and economic development.

A complete list of America’s All-American Roads and National Scenic Byways can be found on the foundation’s website. The Zion Scenic Byway is the sixth roadway in Utah to be recognized in this capacity, according to the website.

According to a state document, the designation of the Zion Scenic Byway as a national scenic byway will have a positive impact on the region, including additional federal funding for the roadway, increased marketing through the National Scenic Byways Program, and increased tourist visitation and spending.