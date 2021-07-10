Have you seen this van? Salina Police ask for help

SALINA, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are asking for help in searching for a van out of Salina, Saturday.

According to the Salina City Police Department, on July 10, officers are attempting to locate a grey colored Honda Odyssey model years 1999-2004, and it’s owner.

If you have any information regarding a possible owner of a van matching this description please contact dispatch at 435-896-6471.

