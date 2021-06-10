Have you seen them?: Sandy police searching for credit card fraud suspects

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy Police Department is asking the public for help in locating multiple credit card fraud suspects.

According to a post on the Sandy PD Facebook page, the three suspects allegedly used someone else’s credit card at a home improvement store.

“These three decided to do some home improvement projects using someone else’s credit card,” police said in the Facebook post.

Photos of the three suspects, along with their vehicle can be found below:

Courtesy: Sandy Police Department

Courtesy: Sandy Police Department

Courtesy: Sandy Police Department

If you have any information about the suspects, you are asked to contact the Sandy Police Department at (801) 568-7200 and reference case number SY21-23891.