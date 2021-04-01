Have you seen them?: Salt Lake County Sheriff’s need help finding two missing boys

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find two missing boys.

Kevin Iteriteka and Skyler Shipp were last seen on Wednesday, March 31st at 8 p.m. at Memory Gardens in Salt Lake City.

Police are considering them missing and endangered boys and say they ran away from a group field trip in Memory Garden.





11-year-old Kevin was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark beanie, dark pants, and dark shoes, riding a scooter.

13-year-old Skyler was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, torn grey pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call police at 801-743-7000 with any information.