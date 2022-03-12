ROY, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday, March 11, Roy City Police officers responded to an EOS Fitness facility on a vehicle burglary call after it was reported that a woman was looking into cars using a flashlight.

When officers arrived, they found two women inside a black Audi SUV.

Authorities say that the suspects were not cooperative, and that when the passenger opened her door to step out of the car, the driver started reversing, pinning one of the officers between the Audi and another car.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his back and legs and was released early Saturday morning.

The black Audi was significantly damaged on the passenger door.

If you recognize these individuals or the Audi, please contact Weber Area Dispatch at (801) 395-8221.