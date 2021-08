PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen them?

Police are asking the public for help in locating two people believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts in Provo.

These photos show the two suspects who appear to drive a black SUV.

Courtesy: Provo Police Department

Courtesy: Provo Police Department

Courtesy: Provo Police Department

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Rugebregt of the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210