Have you seen them? Police searching for suspects in Taylorsville drive-by shooting

Police Lights generic_6481479665622074494

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for multiple suspects who were allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, the shooting happened at 1587 W. 4270 S. in Taylorsville.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot and listed in critical condition. However, the she is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Photos of the alleged suspects can be found below:

UPD said the suspects were believed to be driving a black, older model, four-door sedan, possibly a Kia.

If you have any information on the shooting or the alleged suspects, you are asked to contact UPD dispatch at 801-743 or the Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9800.

